T-Pain Opens The Music Vault On 'Everything Must Go Vol.1' Mixtape
The new project is full of unreleased music!
The hands-down god of auto-tune, T-Pain, is back with a 13-track mixtape of all unreleased music. (Listen & get the full tracklist below!)
Related: T-Pain Hops On Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" With T-Mix
The project is an idea that Pain's had since at least June.
July 20, 2018
After emerging from a slight hiatus and dropping a lengthy verse on a remix of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," the "Chopped N Skrewed" and "Buy U A Drank" singer-rapper tweeted the 10 year anniversary of his hit, "Can't Believe It," and it got the Twitterverse talking.
10 years ago today...take the final exam for a chance at limited edition @wiscansinu merch #CantBelieveIt https://t.co/WhtC97Nklo pic.twitter.com/w2e2EWwEQA— T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 29, 2018
The "Bartender" creator put a poll in that "Final Exam" asking about new music and then began playing with the idea more on Twitter. The idea had since picked up momentum and got fans tweeting:
@TPAIN I need your music back in my life— Joe Pasquale (@Therealpasta_) July 30, 2018
Then, Pain tweeted his throwback track "Can't Believe It" which got over 100K favorites and 57K replies:
13 yrs ago today -- pic.twitter.com/edDbv45eO7— T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 9, 2018
This new project, Everything Must Go, seems like T-Pain's actually going through his music library and giving us exactly what we want.
Vol. 1 of the tape was just released and features verses from Joey Bada$$, Joe Budden, and Ace Hood.
Here's the tracklist:
- "Like Bam"
- "Miami" featuring Ace Hood
- "Rest Of Your Life"
- "Airplane"
- "Dance All Night"
- "Do It"
- "See What's Happening"
- "Hallelujah"
- "She Wanna Go"
- "Time Nor Place"
- "Sittin Around"
- "That's Me" featuring Joey Bada$$ & Joe Budden
- "Two Week Notice"
Listen to the full mixtape, Everything Must Go Vo. 1, below:
We'll always have a place in our hearts for some Pain. What do you think?