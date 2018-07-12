This TBT Video Of Selena Gomez Will Bring You Life

Apparently, someone had a rough day at school

Selena Gomez apparently had enough one day while growing up, so much so that she called her mom on a "brick" shaped phone to tell her all about her hectic day.

Selena's mother, Mandy Teefy, posted up the adorable video on her Instagram showing Selena absolutely sassing away.

"The teacher said I gotta' do all this stuff again... by myself!" Honestly, I think we can all relate.

Watch Selena's super cute and flippin' sassy TBT video to help bring you life:

@selenagomez talking to me on the phone when I was at work asking about her day at school. My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love. Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes.

A post shared by Mandy Teefey AKA Nelson (@kicked2thecurbproductions) on

Swing it back to today where the multi-Platinum selling artist says her next album, the first since 2015, will feature at least one female collab and a few Spanish tracks. Watch her talk about it below!

