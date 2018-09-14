T.I. & Meek Mill Post Up In New "Jefe" Music Video

Following its release just last week, T.I. and Meek Mill just posted a new visual to their "Jefe" track.

It's the latest from the Atlanta-bred rapper who also released “Wraith” with Yo Gotti after signing over to Epic Records last week at the same time.

The ATL, PHL collaboration is heavily influenced by Spanish style and the duo even throws a Day of the Dead party with some "living dead" in this new Calavera style music video.

Watch the dope new music video for "Jefe," below.