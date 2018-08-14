Quavo Drains Half Court Shot, Wins $10K Drake Bet
'Aubrey & the Three Migos' are wet (wet)
August 14, 2018
Right before launching their Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in Kansas City this past weekend, Quavo and Drake had to settle a little bet they made.
The whole OVO crew is apparently in a tour-long basketball tournament while making their way around the country.
The stakes? 10,000 G's. (BTW, that's near-nothing to either artist.)
Watch Hunco drain one on Drizzy here:
#Quavo hit the half court shot to win $10K in a bet with #Drake! ------ @QuavoHuncho @ChampagnePapi @BrandonDull #WSHH
Sauce!
Aubrey & the Three Migos are set to perform tonight, August 14, in Detroit. Will Drake make a comeback?