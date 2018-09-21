Watch Tori Kelly Perform "Questions" on Good Morning America

Singer and songwriter, Tori Kelly just gave an incredibly powerful performance of her new single, "Questions," on Good Morning America.

She was on the morning show promoting her recently-released sophomore album, Hiding Place, which puts a lovely gospel taste into Kelly's mainly pop-music repertoire. It's her first since her debut LP, Unbreakable Smile.

oh, & there’s an album :) pre-order tonight @ midnight + get the first track ‘never alone’ pic.twitter.com/Bs5E4R8tWR — tori kelly (@torikelly) August 23, 2018

The Grammy nominee is most widely known for songs like "Hollow," "I'll Find You," and "Should've Been Us."

Watch Tori Kelly perform "Questions" on GMA below and get the full clip of the amazing performance here.