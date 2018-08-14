Zedd Speaks Out On The Importance Of Hotel Shower Gel Placement

"That's your opinion... and it's wrong"

August 14, 2018
LA
19 November 2017 - Los Angeles, California - Zedd. 2017 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

EDM superstar producer Zedd recently took a break from cookin' up the hot hits and took to his Twitter with over 8 million followers to discuss a very annoying, yet very common hotel trend.

He's been the musical mastermind behind hits like "The Middle" with Maren Morris and "Stay" with Alessia Cara. Now, he's the leading voice for change...

Do you ever wonder why hotels put their pocket-sized shampoos, conditioners, and miniature soaps next to the sink when you clearly don't use them in that location? (Unless you're like, weird, and shower in the sink... in which case, just discontinue reading at this point.)

Zedd certainly does and it seems like he's had enough.

He originally spoke out last week about it:

Then, this week he found a hotel that actually did it right. Check out the video:

What are your thoughts?

Looking to follow up his still red-hot summer smash with Maren Morris, "The Middle," Zedd just released a new track featuring Elley Duhé, "Happy Now." Listen below!

