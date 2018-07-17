Wiz Khalifa Debuts "Rolling Papers 2" Music Video

The title track comes off of Wiz's latest album, 'Rolling Papers 2'

July 17, 2018
LA
Wiz Khalifa walking on the red carpet at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018.

Wiz Khalifa is back and back with some heat!

We're talking an action-packed music video complete with dogs, bowling, and even fight scenes.

It's the title track off of Young Khalifa's latest album, Rolling Papers II, which has a total of 25 tracks on it.

The new project even features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ignSnoop DoggGucci ManeSwae LeePARTYNEXTDOOR, and Jimmy Wopo.

Watch the incredibly captivating music video for "Rolling Papers 2" right here!

