Zayn has teamed up with 808 god Timbaland for their brand new vibe, "Too Much."

Zayn's latest tracks include hits like "Pillowtalk," "Like I Would," and most recently "Sour Diesel."

Timbaland's given us sounds including "Give It to Me" featuring Justin Timberlake and "If We Ever Meet Again" featuring Katy Perry.

Get a first listen to "Too Much" right here: