Zedd Teases New Music, "Lost In Japan," With Shawn Mendes

"Get lost" with new music from pop superstar Shawn Mendes and smash hitmaker Zedd.

While still topping the chart with Maren Morris, thanks to their summer smash "The Middle," the EDM turned pop super-producer is looking to follow up their reign with another one.

This latest release from Zedd and Mendes, if anything like "The Middle" or even "Stay" with Alessia Cara which were both No. 1 hits, is looking like it will go straight to the top.

We believe the track is called "Lost In Japan," judging by Zedd's tweet and the literal lyrics of the song.

It includes smooth and tasty vocals from Mendes, as expected, and also a slap-bass/piano vibe from Zedd, not so expected.

Take a first listen: