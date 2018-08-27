Alessia Cara, Charlie Puth, Bebe Rexha, and More to Participate in ‘I’m Listening’

Did you know Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.?

Approximately one in five adults experiences mental health issues in a given year… so we’ve gathered some notable names and we want to include you in a discussion that’s long overdue.

On Sunday September 9th, at 7am, we’re broadcasting a two-hour commercial-free special around mental health and suicide prevention. Guests include Grammy Award-winning artist, Alessia Cara; Charlie Puth; Bebe Rexha; Dr. Ursula Whiteside, CEO of NowMattersNow.org; and many more.

We feel strongly about taking this serious approach to National Suicide Prevention Week and you are encouraged to participate. Share your story on ImListening.org and find out how to call-in to the show on the 9th.

Follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram (@ImListening_org) using #ImListening.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.