Ariana Grande Unveils New Song, "God Is A Woman"

Ariana Grande released a new song today (July 13) titled, "God Is A Woman." The track will be featured on her upcoming album, Sweetener, which drops August 17.

"God Is A Woman" is the follow up to the 25-year-old's lead single, "No Tears Left To Cry." Grande originally announced the details of her new record on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that her new release is her Grandmother's favorite.

Pete Davidson, Grande's fiance, shared an adorable photo via Instagram as well in support of her new tune while wearing a "God Is A Woman" sweatshirt. The pair have not been together long, however, the news of their engagement surfaced in early June.

Listen to Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman" below.





