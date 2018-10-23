Ellie Goulding & Diplo Tease New Collaboration
The British pop star readies new era for fans!
Ellie Goulding will kick off a new era October 24 with the release of "Close To Me." The British pop star has collaborated with DJ and record producer, Diplo, while also featuring Swae Lee on the track.
Goulding's "Close To Me" drops tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET and is the first song to come since her 2015 album, Delirium. The 31-year-old recently blacked out her social media accounts leaving everyone in suspense.
Goulding has since shared cryptic cheetah print themed images as well as a ten second teaser. While we wait for the official drop, see the posts below and check back for the official unveiling of "Close To Me."
CLOSE TO ME WITH @diplo FEATURING @goSwaeLee
24 OCT 7.30 PM BST@BBCR1 Hottest Record pic.twitter.com/r0YngxM9uC— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 23, 2018
CLOSE TO ME pic.twitter.com/S6WfYphSTn— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 22, 2018