Taylor Swift, Cardi B & More Among Top 2018 Teen Choice Awards Nominees
The nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards have been announced. Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran are among the top artists in the music category while each superstar received three nominations.
Aside from music, the show also honors the best films, television shows, top fashion moments, and more. This year's Teen Choice ceremony marks the show's 20th consecutive year.
The summer's hottest fan-voted event takes place Aug. 12, live from Los Angeles, and will air on Fox.
Choice Male Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Louis Tomlinson
- Niall Horan
- Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Demi Lovato
- Dua Lipa
- Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Fifth Harmony
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
- Calvin Harris
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- Steve Aoki
- The Chainsmokers
- Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
- Becky G
- CNCO
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Childish Gambino
- Drake
- Khalid
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At the Disco
- Paramore
- Portugal. The Man
- twenty one pilots
- X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist
- Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”
- Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana”
- Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
- Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
- Halsey – “Bad at Love”
- Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Choice Song: Male Artist
- Charlie Puth – “Attention”
- Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
- Drake – “God’s Plan”
- Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
- Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”
- Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari – “Love.”
Choice Song: Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
- Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
- Maroon 5 – “Wait”
- Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
- Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
- Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”
Choice Collaboration
- Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
- Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
- Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future – “End Game”
- The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (Black Panther soundtrack)
- Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”