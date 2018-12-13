Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour Coming to Netflix

Taylor Swift is celebrating her birthday today (December 13) and she's giving her fans the ultimate present. The 29-year-old has announced she's bringing her Reputation Stadium Tour to Netflix.

"Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we've been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01 AM PT December 31," Swift shared to Twitter.

Swift's 2018 Reputation Tour became the highest grossing tour in the history of the United States. With only 38 dates in about six months, the "Getaway Car" singer brought in more than $266 million.

The pop icon released her sixth studio album, Reputation, in November of 2017. Swift has since revealed her new musical home as of last month will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

