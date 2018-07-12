Watch Dua Lipa Cover Troye Sivan's "My My My!"

Dua Lipa shared a video to Instagram of herself covering Troye Sivan's "My My My!" The pop star performed the track for her fans at a recent show in Paris.

"My My My!" was the third single to come from Sivan's newly released Bloom album. Lipa's set took place at an intimate venue where she gave an acoustic performance of the song.

According to Billboard, the pair "have been friends for some time." Lipa is well-known for her smash hits including "IDGAF" and "New Rules" which are both featured on the 22-year-old's debut studio album.

Click here to watch the official music video for Troye Sivan's "My My My!"