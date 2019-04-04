Levi's Designed by Justin Timberlake are Available Now!

“Memphis and music have always been a big part of me and it became a huge part of this collection, just going back to the places and things I loved here as a kid.” - Justin Timberlake

Check out the new Justin Timberlake denim from Levi's inspired by Memphis! Check out the #Memphis scenes like STAX, The Arcade, Gus's Fried Chicken, Earnestine & Hazel's and more! JT with his new Levi's collection "Fresh Leaves" available now!

By: Cindy D. (via WLFP)