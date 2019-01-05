LHHMIAMI SEASON 2 IS HERE!! EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS FROM CAST (FLYGIRLDIVA)

Love and Hip Hop Miami Is Back with its second season and power 96 got exclusive access to their watch party premeire that took place at Racket in Wynwood.

As we see from the trailer, this season of LHHMIAMI is filled with alot of twist and turns, broken friendships, and new beginnings. The city of miami did not let these cast members down and the place was at its capacity!

FlyGirlDiva was on the scene and spoke with several cast members to see if anyone of them would drop some bombs. The watch party premiere was short of exciting and definitely was a lituation!

Click on the video below and enjoy. Dont Miss Love and Hip Hop Miami each and every Wednesday at 8pm on VH1.

PRINCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVGRDrqxPJU

MIAMI TIP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVnN6vCW0Ts

SHAY JOHNSON

https://youtu.be/JqUiWEZgThY

VERONICA VEGA

https://youtu.be/qKS9paxja20

CAST

https://youtu.be/VT_02Q0zoZA