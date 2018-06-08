LIL WAYNE IS FREE FROM CASH MONEY!

Finally Lil Wayne settled his lawsuits with Cash Money. He is finally free from Birdman and his record label. It's been a nightmare for Wayne since 2014. According to court documents, the disputes have been settled for an undisclosed amount but it's rumored over 10 million paid by Universal. Finally Universal will be able to release Lil Wayne's album the long-awaited Tha Carter V. "I can say that my client is happy. He is his own man," said Lil Wayne's lawyer Ron Sweeney.