10 Shade Filled Celebrity Tweets

You'd think that ridiculously rich and famous people would have better things to do than sit around on Twitter throwing shade at each other. But here are 10 tweets that BUZZFEED put together to prove otherwise:

When Kim Kardashian basically ignited her beef with Taylor Swift with this subtweet. "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!"

When Camila Cabello subtweeted Austin Mahone in 2015 after he insinuated his relationship with her wasn't "real.""Damn... good to know."

When Katy Perry subtweeted Taylor Swift once news of their feud went public. "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..."

And Katy did it again after Taylor's "Bad Blood" music video. "Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the takedown of a woman..."

When Rihanna subtweeted Ciara after she called Rih rude and said, "Trust me, Rihanna, you don't want to see me on or off the stage." "Good luck with booking that stage you speak of."

When Kim Kardashian subtweeted Amber Rose, who called her a homewrecker. "Remember, people only rain on your parade because they're jealous of your sun and tired of your shade."

When Lady Gaga subtweeted Katy Perry for her Gaga-esque looks in 2014. "It looks like green hair and mechanical horses are a thing now."

When Adam Levine subtweeted Lady Gaga, saying she recycles old art. "Ugh... recycling old art for a younger generation doesn't make you an artist. It makes you an art teacher."

And then Gaga subtweeted back. "Uh-oh you guys. The art police is here."

When Britney Spears subtweeted Katy Perry in the classiest way after Katy made a head-shaving joke at the Grammys. "Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart. Luke 6:45."