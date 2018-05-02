ATTENTION: SEX IN THE CITY FANS

Sarah Jessica Parker recently treated a diehard Sex and the City fan to a cosmopolitan--the cocktail favored by Carrie Bradshaw and her girlfriends. Us Weekly reports that the fan in question was a French tourist who had just ordered the drink at the restaurant Left Bank when Parker walked in. "He was shocked to see her, and immediately went over and said he was a big fan. Then he went and sat back down," Left Bank's rep tells Page Six. Moments later, the server brought out the man's drink order. "SJP saw the cosmo come out, and she asked the server to put it on her bill," the rep continues. "It was all sort of perfect timing—for a fan of the show to be in Manhattan, sitting in a bar in the West Village, ordering a cosmo, and in walks Carrie Bradshaw herself!" Apparently, the fan had traveled to New York after being inspired by Sex and the City.