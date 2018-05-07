This is my favorite interpretation of the "This is America" video by Childish Gambino.

Adrienne Gibbs , CONTRIBUTOR. Forbes Magazine "All the guns are handled with care. Every time someone is shot, the gun is taken away carefully and cradled. Meanwhile, the person shot is either left there or dragged away on the ground, not picked up. Also, the guy who collects the guns is dressed in a polo shirt and ironed khaki pants. Quite respectable."

Please watch this video..