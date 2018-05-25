CLAPBACK MOMENT: Ariana Grande VS Gross Troll

Ariana Grande isn’t as sweet as her ponytail makes her look. I mean, I don't wear a ponytail and I'm not as sweet as I look. Although, there are some pretty crazy rumors about me out there. Do you know how many people try me on a constant & I gotta smile and nod? Deep down inside I just want to tell a b**** to STFU! #GraceAndHumilityIssaJoke

Anyways, here’s a CLAPBACK BREAKDOWN of what went down between some internet sexist troll and Ariana Grande.

The troll suggested that Miller got a DUI because he was distraught after she dumped him & even after he wrote an entire album about her… she was like … nope not today!

Ariana let em know that is was absurd that he would minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them! Then she said: “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. shaming or blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that.”

Below is the entire convo for you to see for yourself. Which reminds me: Where did I leave my lipgloss?

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/999314187384901633/photo/1?tfw_s...