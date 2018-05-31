Drake Is A Porn Star's Baby Daddy.

Despite what Pusha T wants ya'll to think -- Drake's not a dick. He's been financially supporting his alleged baby mama through and after her pregnancy ((This tea is brought to you by the letters: TMZ ))

Sources close to Drake are saying that he's been cutting checks for Sophie Brussaux. ((she's the lady friend that Pusha T claims Drake has a secret son with )) Allegedy your boy Drake has been supporting Sophie since she gave birth, and just before that as well. (( I wonder if that didnt' sit well with Rihanna?))

Those same sources are saying Drake plans to take a DNA test to figure out any possible future legalities, but he feels there's a slight chance the kid is his. ((What that really means: Baby popped out and looks EXACTLY LIKE HIM))

TMZ is also claiming that Drake's new album was suppose to reveal everything about his new son, but Pusha Tea - ruined everything! ((Yes, I changed his last name to Tea... cause that's what he's been serving this week))