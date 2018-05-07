G Eazy? More Like G Drama!

G-Eazy has broken his silence following his arrest and conviction of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest in Sweden last week. “Embarrassed and apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f**king grateful they let me go,” the rapper wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions. But like I said, I’m grateful as f**k to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans." G-Eazy pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and assault in Stockholm on Friday, following a tussle at a nightclub Wednesday night. Joined by girlfriend Halsey and fellow rapper Sean Kingston, G-Eazy had been reportedly handing out shots after his show when security guards asked him to calm down. He responded by throwing punches. Police who were called to the scene discovered cocaine in G-Eazy's pocket and took him into custody. According to The Blast, he won't do any jail time and has already left the country.

