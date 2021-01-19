GLITTER BOMB THE APARTMENT

Social media makes it easier for you to make a statement. One woman on TikTok decided to show the world what she did to her cheating boyfriend's apartment.

@Hollynicoleeee_ glitter bombed the place. She threw glitter into the bedroom, bathroom, and living room. She even hit his shoes.

Holly captioned her video, "It’s not key his car in 2021. No, it’s glitter his everything 2021."

So, this morning we asked " Give us a few revenge ideas, that might be messier than a glitter bomb" & lets just say Miami NEVER disappoints.