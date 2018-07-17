Halsey Goes Off!

Halsey appeared to reference her split from G-Eazy during her concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this past Saturday. The 23-year-old singer told the crowd that she was recently "hurt by someone," then went on to express regret over sleeping with an ex. "I learned recently it's okay to be alone! Being alone is enough," she declared. "The second lesson I learned is don't sleep with your ex." G-Eazy made headlines over the weekend when he and Demi Lovato were seen holding hands as they left a nightclub. Check out the moment she goes off here...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSRpon4L8LM