"We're Instagram Official"

"Hello world full of fools & haters of love, this person I've selfied with... is the love of my life... say hello to _______________"

That's basically what you're saying when you make things #InstagramOfficial with your person. Here's the problem: Do you know how to pose in your instagram announcement? Have you decided on the theme? The message? No worries ... I got you.

Here are the TOP 3 Instagram Official Selfie Poses according to me, Lucy Lopez.

5. First Date, Who Dis?

4. Proof I Now Have A Signifcant Other.

3. Found Someone Who Has A Passport Pose.

2. We Both Love Drinking

1. We Did A Thing.