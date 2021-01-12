"We're Instagram Official"
What does it even mean?
January 12, 2021
"Hello world full of fools & haters of love, this person I've selfied with... is the love of my life... say hello to _______________"
That's basically what you're saying when you make things #InstagramOfficial with your person. Here's the problem: Do you know how to pose in your instagram announcement? Have you decided on the theme? The message? No worries ... I got you.
Here are the TOP 3 Instagram Official Selfie Poses according to me, Lucy Lopez.
5. First Date, Who Dis?
4. Proof I Now Have A Signifcant Other.
3. Found Someone Who Has A Passport Pose.
2. We Both Love Drinking
1. We Did A Thing.