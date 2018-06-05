INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra basically confirmed romance rumors over the weekend by leaving flirtatious comments on each other's Instagram accounts. Jonas liked a photo of Chopra laughing over a burger at In-N-Out and wrote, "That smile" along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Chopra left heart and fire emojis on a photo of Jonas. The 36-year-old actress and 25-year-old singer have been spotted together on several occasions since attending the Met Gala together last year.