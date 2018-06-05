INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
The Story Of How One Insta Comment Created The Sexiest Celebrity Couple Ever.
June 5, 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra basically confirmed romance rumors over the weekend by leaving flirtatious comments on each other's Instagram accounts. Jonas liked a photo of Chopra laughing over a burger at In-N-Out and wrote, "That smile" along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Chopra left heart and fire emojis on a photo of Jonas. The 36-year-old actress and 25-year-old singer have been spotted together on several occasions since attending the Met Gala together last year.