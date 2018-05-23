Instagram Wants To Mute You

Instagram is finally letting you mute your friends' annoying Instagram accounts with the click of a button. On Tuesday, the social media platform announced that it's rolling out the unfollow feature after previously allowing users to mute someone's Instagram Story, while still allowing their photos to pop up in your feed. "When you mute an account, you can still see posts on their profile page and get notified about comments or posts you're tagged in," the company wrote on its blog. "The accounts you mute will not be aware that you've muted them. You can always unmute an account to get their posts back in your feed." The feature is expected to become available to all Instagram users in the coming weeks.

Speaking of instagram... check me out @thelucylopez.