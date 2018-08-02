Nicki Jam & J Balvin ON The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is Now Puerto Rican

August 2, 2018
Lucy Lopez
J Balvin, Cardi B, and Bad Bunny perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Our friends… J Balvin and Nicky Jam performed on last night’s Jimmy Fallon and it was epic! 

