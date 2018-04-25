Kanye West and Kid Cudi attend the Band of Outsiders Fall 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at SIR Stage on February 12, 2011 in New York City.

Kanye Fires Scooter Braun

First Lesson From #45: Fire Good People

April 25, 2018
Lucy Lopez
Entertainment
Kanye West has reportedly parted ways with manager Scooter Braun. According to Page Six, Kanye first hired Braun--known for his work with Justin Bieber--a couple years ago. However, Braun allegedly took on more responsibility in March when Kanye’s longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic stepped down. News of Braun’s firing comes a day after The Blast reported that people close to the rapper worry he has been acting in a way that’s similar to his behavior just before his breakdown in 2016. Kanye also recently revealed that said breakdown was caused by an opioid addiction. 

