Kanye West LOVES Whitney Houston.

Kanye West paid $85,000 of his own money to use an infamous photo of Whitney Houston's drug-filled bathroom vanity as the cover art for Pusha T's new album, Daytona. That's what Pusha revealed Thursday in a radio interview, adding that 'Ye (who produced Daytona) made the decision at the last minute. "One a.m., my phone rings. No caller ID. [He says,] 'Hey, yeah, I think we should change the artwork. And I like this other artwork. And this other artwork is 85 grand,'" Pusha explained. "I said, 'Hey, I don't want to pay for that and I wasn't even going to ask you to pay for that.' [West said], 'No, this is what people need to see to go along with this music. Imma pay for that.' I say, 'You my man! You my man!'" People notes that the pic was secretly snapped by one of Houston's relatives in 2006 as she was struggling with drug addiction. Meanwhile, Daytona dropped today.