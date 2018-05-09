Katy Perry Settles Taylor Swift Beef

Katy Perry ended her years-long feud with Taylor Swift by sending the fellow singer a literal olive branch on the first day of her Reputation tour. Entertainment Tonight reports that Taylor shared a video of the gift on Tuesday, alongside a note from Perry that read, "Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us, I really want to clear the air.” The note was sealed with a sticker of a dog resembling Perry's beloved Nugget. In the clip, Taylor says, "So, I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me. Thank you Katy.” The singers have been feuding since 2014, when Taylor told Rolling Stone in a revealing tell-all that she had a beef with a fellow pop star over a conflict involving backup dancers. The beef inspired Taylor’s hit “Bad Blood.”

