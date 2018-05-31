Kim Kardashian's Ass Sat On An Oval Office Chair.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter ((That's a surprise)) on Wednesday to share a photo of him and Kim Kim Kardashian in the Oval Office. "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," he tweeted. (( I mean she is responsible for a mulitmillion make up empire - so maybe she has some kind of business insight? And who are we kidding... prison is a business. I know that cause I watch Orange is The New Black)) Meanwhile, Kim shared a picture of the presidential seal on the White House carpet and captioned it, "Happy birthday, Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you." (Kim has been campaigning for the pardon of Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was jailed in 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. Which is actually very cool of her to do - cause she could be at home just taking selfies & she's not)