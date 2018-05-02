Kylie Jenner Wants You To Know She's A Mom

Kylie Jenner has opened up about how welcoming her baby girl Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott has changed her life. "I think more about the future because of her," she tells Evening Standard Magazine. "Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish." The 20-year-old reality star adds, "And I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again." Jenner also shares that she and Scott initially wanted to name their daughter Storm, but that it eventually evolved into Stormi. "I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name," she explains.

You guys... Kylie has been a mom for 3 months. She has nannies. She lives the life. Take all of this with a grain of salt!