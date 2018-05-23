Lynx Yelling About Sex.

Here's a new viral video that features two lynx in Ontario, Canada, roaring at each other, with their high-pitched voices resembling what a domestic cat's might sound like in the throes of puberty. So what is it they're quarreling over? Sex, says Luke Hunter, chief conservation officer for the global wildcat conservation group Panthera. "Canada lynx, due to their harsh winters, are highly seasonal breeders, and this is right at the end of their usual breeding period," Hunter tells Live Science, adding that "this is an amazing vocalization I've never heard from Canada lynx" and that he's unsure of the combatants' genders.

Video of Two lynx screaming at each other on the road