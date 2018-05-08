Madonna
All Hail to the Queen.
Considering the theme of Monday night's Met Gala was "fashion and the Catholic imagination," there's only one pop goddess to book for a surprise gig: Madonna. Voguereports that the 59-year-old "Vogue" singer took to a staircase inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art to perform her religious-tinged hit "Like a Prayer" before moving on to the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah." She also debuted a brand-new song called "Beautiful Game." When it came out in 1989, "Like a Prayer" received a backlash of controversy for its use of religious iconography. "Stairway to heaven!" Madonna captioned a clip of her performance on Instagram. "Thank you to all who helped make it happen."