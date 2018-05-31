Maroon FIVE is NOW Maroon Cardi B

Maroon 5 sing the praises of womankind with a little help from Cardi B in the official music video for their latest single, "Girls Like You." The four-and-a-half-minute clip, which dropped Wednesday on YouTube, finds frontman Adam Levine singing the song as a bevy of famous women--including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, gymnast Aly Raisman, snowboarder Chloe Kim, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and Sarah Silverman--dance around him. The track also finds Cardi B rapping in her featured verse, "Not too long ago I was dancing for dollars/ No, it's really rude if I let you meet my mama/ You don't want a girl like me I'm too crazy/ For every other girl you meet it's fugazy." "Girls Like You" is the third single off Maroon 5's 2017 album, Red Pill Blues.

Video of Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B