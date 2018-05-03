Nicki Minaj Update

Nicki Minaj

May 3, 2018
Nicki Minaj revealed this week she will release the videos for her latest singles “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” this Friday, May 4. In a photo captured by Pop Crave, reality star Draya Michele told Nicki she "can't wait for the video" for “Barbie Tingz,” to which Nicki responded, "FRIDAY." Minaj also confirmed a second visual would drop the same day, writing on Instagram, “Heads hiiiigh. Kill’em wit da flow. #ChunLi VIDEO FRIDAY.” Minaj previously released a sultry, selfie-inspired music video for “Chun Li” and a video teaser for "Barbie Tingz" both in early April. 

 

