OMG LOOK AT ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande looks virtually unrecognizable ((she looks like a baby unicorn untouched by Sephora))on the cover of British Vogue’s July Issue, which features the pop star sans her iconic ponytail. In the photos by Craig McDean, Grande’s hair hangs loose and features honey-colored highlights. She was prepped for the shoot by hairstylist Chris Appleton, who also styles Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez’s extensions ((So much money!)) . As Jezebel points out, Grande’s new look is drawing comparisons to The Hills’ Whitney Port or Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke. Grande has famously worn her hair up in a slicked-back, high ponytail since transitioning from acting to music five years ago.

