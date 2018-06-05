Parkland Activists Plot Nationwide Tour Ahead of Midterm Elections

The young gun reform activists of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have announced plans to tour the country this summer, ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News reports that the 2-month-long “Road to Change” bus tour will take the students across the country and to every congressional district in Florida. “At the end of the day, real change is brought from voting and too often voting is shrugged off as nothing in our country," Cameron Kasky, one of the leaders of March For Our Lives, said Monday. The goal of the tour is to increase voter turnout in the November election with an emphasis on young voters. According to The New York Times, states like Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have seen an uptick in young voters after the March For Our Lives.