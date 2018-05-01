Rumor Patrol: Blac Chyna Preggo?

According to Page Six: Blac Chyna is reportedly expecting a child with her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay. For what it’s worth, her boyfriend once told reporters that he doesn’t use protection & wouldn’t sleep with anyone that he didn’t want to impregnate. Class act! BTW I totally reworded that quote…this is what he actually said:“I don’t wear condoms…I would not want to f**k a b**ch I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s**t like, ‘Ohh daddy love you.’ I love that a**.’” (How charming.) Chyna is also mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga, and 17-month-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

I can't wait for this soap opera to rear it's ugly money making head & debut on E! next summer.