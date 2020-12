WHAT DO YOU GIFT THE MOST MIAMI PERSON FOR CHRISTMAS?

What do you get the MOST SUPER MIAMI PERSON in your clique for Christmas? I have a few ideas!

10. A TRAY OF CROQUETAS FROM ISLA CANARIAS

9. A BOX OF PASTELITOS FROM VICKY BAKERY

8. A PAIR OF CHANCLETTAS TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR, CAUSE YOU NEVER KNOW BRO.

7. ANYTHING FROM MARTHA OF MIAMI SHOP. THE WALTER MERCADO SHIRTS ARE SUPER CUTE AND COZY.

6. A MANI AND PEDI, BUT MAKE SURE YOU INCLUDE THE TIP.

5. BOTOX.

4. A BOX OF CINNAMON ROLLS FROM KNAUS BERRY, YOU DRIVING THERE TO PICK THAT UP IS A GIFT IN ITSELF.

3. A GOLD CHAIN WITH THEIR NAME ON IT, CHINESE CURSIVE OR IT DOESN’T COUNT.

2. A ROUND OF DRINKS AT LA COCINA IN HIALEAH.

1. A SHOUT OUT ON POWER 96.