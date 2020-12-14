THE HOLIDAYS SUCK & THAT'S OK, BUT MUSIC MIGHT HELP.

A raging pandemic, civil unrest and economic disruption. That pretty much sums up 2020 for me. Yet some of us loathe the holidays a little more than everything that happened this year. The holidays are tough for some us, bro. You miss your loved ones that have passed onto another plane, you reminisce on old flames & you think to yourself "If I Hear Mi Burrito ONE MORE TIME!"

I know, I've been there trust me. Yet, music has always been my go to. Music transports me to another world. Music allows me to shut out the crazy world we live in & enjoy the moment I'm in.

Here are my TOP 10 SONGS THAT MIGHT HELP YOU with YOUR HOLIDAY SADS.

10. FORMATION by BEYONCE

9. 4K by EL ALFA

8. WAP by CARDI B. & MEG THEE STALLION

7. STUPID LOVE by LADY GAGA

6. PERIODICO DE AYER by HECTOR LAVOE

5. HELL & BACK by BAKAR

4. COLORS by BLACK PUMAS

3. ME & JULIO DOWN BY THE SCHOOL YARD by PAUL SIMON

2. THROW THAT D by 2 LIVE CREW

1. YO PERREO SOLA by BAD BUNNY