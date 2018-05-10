Tidal Accused of Fudging Beyoncé & Kanye's Streaming Totals

Tidal is accused of falsely inflating the streaming figures for Beyoncé's Lemonade and Kanye West's The Life of Pablo back in 2016. The JAY-Z-owned streaming service is also accused, in a bombshell report from a Norwegian newspaper, of paying inflated royalties to the artists’ labels. Tidal claimed in February 2016 that Pablohad been streamed 250 million times in its first 10 days of release, despite the fact that, at the time, Tidal only claimed three million subscribers. In April of that year, Tidal likewise boasted that Lemonade was streamed 306 million times in its first 15 days of release. The exposé alleges that those streaming numbers were inflated based on data contained within a hard drive obtained by the newspaper. In a statement, Tidal responded, "This is a smear campaign from a publication that once referred to our employee as an ‘Israeli Intelligence officer’ and our owner as a ‘crack dealer.’ We expect nothing less from them than this ridiculous story, lies and falsehoods."