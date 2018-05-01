Your TV Is Lying To You:
10 Lies About College According To Your Favorite TV Shows
May 1, 2018
- In Gilmore Girls, Rory's dorm room is perfectly organized and decorated with fancy furniture and an entertainment system.
- In Boy Meets World, Cory and Shawn follow each other from high school to college.
- In Saved by the Bell: The College Years, random roommates from freshman year become lifelong BFFs.
- In Boy Meets World, everyone shows up to class with a perfect outfit and doesn't look tired whatsoever.
- In One Tree Hill, college professors are horrible people who sit in their offices waiting to ruin students' GPAs.
- In Gilmore Girls, everyone automatically gets super mature in college.
- In How to Get Away With Murder, people meet the love of their life in random classes.
- In Gilmore Girls, the dining hall serves incredible gourmet food.
- In Gilmore Girls, everyone spends spring break getting drunk on a beach with their friends.
- In One Tree Hill, everyone automatically finds a job in their desired field after graduation.
Thank you BuzzFeed, for putting together a list of the biggest lies that TV shows try to sell you about college.