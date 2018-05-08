Zedd Teases A NEW Music Festival

Zedd is teasing fans on Twitter with what looks like news about an upcoming music festival. Billboard reports that it all started on Saturday, when the EDM artist posted a pic of the Hollywood sign that was Photoshopped to read "ZEDD," along with the caption, "Stay tuned..." On Sunday, he also wrote "Stay tuned..." underneath a pic of Los Angeles' State Historic Park, then tweeted another "Stay tuned" pic on Monday that appears to show his name written on a grassy lawn. The website Your EDM notes that a company called Insomniac Events likewise tweeted the State Historic Park pic with the same caption, suggesting the two are joining forces for a live musical event.