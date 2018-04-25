5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

It seems like only yesterday we were binge-watching The Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things season 2, yet we’re already sitting here daydreaming about the next season and what’s to come.

Thanks to NME, some of our Stranger Things 3 questions have been answered. Here’s everything we know so far about the third season of one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

5. The season will likely be released in late 2018 at the earliest

This is speculation, but NME’s educated guess is based off the amount of time that passed between the release of seasons 1 and 2. If season 3 sticks to this timeline, that means we’ll be back to binging by late 2018 or early 2019.

4. It might not take place in Hawkins, Indiana

Season 2 ended on an interesting note that left us wondering where season 3 would be headed. According to an interview with Vulture, Ross Duffer said, “They’re going to have to get the [email protected]*! out of this town.” Maybe they’ll head to Chicago to visit Eleven’s long-lost sister, Kali?

3. This probably won’t be the final season

Not the biggest surprise here, but it looks like this will be the penultimate season, with season 4 closing out the series.

2. There will be new characters

At least three of them, reports That Hashtag Show. Meet Mayor Larry Kline (a “pathetic,” selfish, “’80s-style slick politician”), Bruce (no, not the new Bob—a “morally compromised news reporter"), Robin (solely described as “an alternative girl”), and Patricia Brown (your friendly neighborhood older adult). NME reports that Cary Elwes (Princess Bride) and Jake Busey (Starship Troopers) will play Mayor Kline and Bruce, respectively, while Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke will play Robin.

1. Season three has begun filming

We have proof.

You can read more on Stranger Things season 3 here.