Everything We Know About the New Ed Sheeran Album

It appears "I Don't Care" was just the beginning for Ed Sheeran.

Thursday morning the singer announced a full album of collaborations, detailing the tracklist but hiding the names of who he would be pairing with. The next sample arrives at 12 AM ET Friday morning, titled "Cross Me" and featuring Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock.

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year" Sheeran wrote in a post Thursday morning. "I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make."

No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on July 12th, and features 15 songs. The previously released "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber will be included, and already the speculation is rampant about who will be featured on the other tracks. Longtime friend and collaborator Taylor Swift seems like the most obvious, but people are also recalling Sheeran's previous work with Eminem and Beyoncé as well.

Sheeran's No.5 was released in 2011 and featured 8 tracks. In total there appears to be 22 guests on No.6 Collaborations Project.

The album is his first since 2017's ÷ (Divide), which was followed by his record-setting Divide World Tour. It was the highest-grossing solo artist tour of all time, and helped him double his net worth.