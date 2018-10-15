Future Teams Up With Juice WRLD On "Fine China"
The pair have been spotted in the desert working on the video
October 15, 2018
We knew that Future and Juice WRLD were working on something when we caught them on the gram Sunday, dressed in metallic-silver with some spaceman swagger. We had no idea we would hear the results so soon though.
The Beastmode MC and the "Lucid Dreams" singer today dropped "Fine China", a bass-heavy, interstellar love song produced by Wheezy. The video will likely be coming soon.
It's still not clear what "Fine China" is a part of, with no album announced from either artist at this time. With Future though, we're always a blink away from something new so who knows. You can check out "Fine China" below. The song is available everywhere.
